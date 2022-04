A torchlight procession was held in Stepanakert today in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, former presidents Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, Artsakh Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan took part in the march.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan and political scientist Edgar Elbakyan published videos and photos.