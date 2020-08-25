Toptellite GPS Tracker for Vehicle, 3G Real Time Car GPS Tracking Precise Locator Positioning&Monitoring for Fleet Management/Taxi/Truck/Motorcycle/Logistics+ 27 Smart Alarms, Free Platform Lifetime



Price: $45.99

(as of Aug 25,2020 02:10:23 UTC – Details)



No Activation fee | No cancellation fees | No contracts- Toptellite 3G GPS Tracker for vehicle with lifetime free “Tracksolid” platform service, with 22 kinds of language(EN/DE/IT/FR/ES/PT/PL/SE/LT/IL/RU/ID/TH/Persian/Bengali/AE/VN/CN), use globally

Inculded the 3G sim card: Our GPS support GSM(3G) network, GSM(3G) SIM or a SIM Who support 2G and 3G insert to the gps tracker. Zero fee 3 month, everymonth is just $4.99. Remotely Cut Off Petrol/Power

compel the vehcile to stop by breaking off the fuel connection

3G High-speed Data Transmission

Toptellite gps car tracker supports 2G GSM and 3G WCDMA data transmission, with the 3G high-speed data transfer rate 7.2M/s

Vibration Alarm

when Toptellite car gps tracking vibrates several times, the vibration alarm will be automatically triggered, if no ignition after 3 minutes(ACC OFF), the gps tracker will send vibration alarm message immediately

GSM Specification:

Frequency: WCDMA 850/900/1900/2100MHZ; GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHZ

GPRS: Class 12

WCDMA: 7.2Mbps for Downlink speed; 384kbps for Uplink speed

Receive sensitivity: GSM< -106dBm, WCDMA< -108dBm

GPS Specification:

GPS chipset: MTK high sensitivity chip

Frequency: L1, 1575.42MHz C/A code

GPS Channel: 66

Location accuracy: <10 meters

Tracking sensitivity: -165dBm

Acquisition sensitivity: -148dBm

Function & Package:

Monitoring scope: <5 meters

Antenna: Built-in GPS ceramic antenna; GSM quad-band antenna

Operating voltage: 9-36VDC

Built-in Battery: 450mAh/3.7V

Standby time: 60hours

Working time: 4 hours

Operating temperature: -20 -70 degree

