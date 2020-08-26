Topless sunbathing defended by French interior minister



A study recommends topless sunbathing is ending up being less typical in France





France’s interior minister has defended topless sunbathing after cops asked a group of ladies on a Mediterranean beach to cover.

The 3 were approached by provides on the beach in Sainte-Marie-La-Mer following a problem from a holidaying household.

The occurrence produced a big reaction versus the officers.

Backing the ladies, the minister, Gérald Darmanin, tweeted: “Freedom is a precious commodity”.

He stated it was incorrect the ladies were asked to place on clothes.

A press release posted on Facebook by the Pyrenees-Orientales cops stated the occurrence occurred recently.

Two officers asked 3 individuals on the beach to cover their chests, after a demand from a household worried about kids present.

“Guided by a desire for appeasement, the police asked the people concerned if they would agree to cover their chest after they explained the reason for their approach,” it stated.

“No municipal order forbids this practice [topless sunbathing] in Sainte-Marie-la-Mer.”

Their action …