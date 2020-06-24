Topless sunbather, 28, saves three people from drowning

A topless sunbather has been hailed a hero for saving a household of three from drowning in a rip current.

Jessica Layton was sunbathing on the naturist beach at Pedn Vounder near Porthcurno, Cornwall, on Tuesday if the drama unfolded.

The 28-year-old naturist said: ‘It was soon after 3pm and the tide was to arrive. I went for one last rip prior to going home.

Ms Layton, who’s an actor, raced up to the three people have been struggling in the water

‘I was topless in the sea when I saw two teenage girls struggling to swim near rocks, Their mum ran directly into help them and she started struggling too.

‘I swam towards them and thought “oh s***” when i realised how strong the rip current was. I was struggling myself and so they were panicking, which was not deal in times like that.

‘I would tell them to float, which can be the best thing you are able to do in a rip current, but they were panicking so much it wouldn’t been employed by.

‘They were all holding hands, so I grabbed one of their hands and pulled all of them on to the beach.’

Ms Layton- who performs with Cornwall’s Rogue Theatre – said: ‘The mum said “aren’t you strong?” a while later – I’m not sure where in fact the strength came from.’

She is just a regular at the naturist beach and said: ‘Fortunately I’d just put my bikini bottoms on before it happened. It’s a classic – of course I was going to be topless when something like this happens!’

The beach does not have a lifeguard and is known because of its rip currents.

Ms Layton said: ‘It’s lucky I was there. It’s really weird thinking it just happened. I can’t quite grasp it.’