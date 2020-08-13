Topeakmart Video Game Chairs High Back Computer Gaming Chair Ergonomic Racing Office Chair with Lumbar Support Swivel Task Chair Black/White



Price: $116.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 20:02:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Executive Swivel Leather Gaming Chair Racing Style High-back Office Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support & Headrest Pillow Fully Reclining Black/White



Soft and breathable texture

Sturdy metal frame

Adjustable backrest angle

Adjustable & Removable Headrest/Lumbar Support

Ergonomic Backrest

Adjustable Backrest Angle from 90-180°

Nylon wheels with 360° rotation

SGS approved gas spring

Adjustable height & tilt tension

Also Can Be Used as Office Chairs



Ergonomic gaming chair: With an adjustable seat with a comfortable height range, it boasts restful backrest, relaxing headrest, padded armrests and good lumbar support to upgrade the level of comfort.

Selected materials: This reliable task chair is mainly built of quality PU cover, sponge padding and solid iron parts to produce good stability and durability. It is capable of up to 150kg/330.7lb for your safety and long-term use. Premium PU leather creates a smooth and firm texture, featuring waterproof, easy-to-clean and deformation resistant.

Versatile computer chair: Serving both commercial and home purposes, it is an ideal choice for part-time/full-time online workers and computer game lovers. You can place it in your study room, bedroom, conference room, executive office room, etc.

Worry-free assembly: The package includes few chair parts, connection fittings, handy tools and illustrated installation instructions. As some parts are preassembled, it generally takes less than 30 minutes to set it up, if you are good at tools.