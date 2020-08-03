The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist and other offensive content, CNN Business learned this week.
Home Top Stories Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns
Most Popular
President Trump withdraws FCC renomination after 5G controversy
President Trump has actually withdrawn the election of FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, a six-year FCC veteran who was anticipated by numerous to be...
I Can’t Wait For Trump To Be Pulled Out Of White House By Armed...
CNN factor April Ryan declared that if President Donald Trump lost the election, he would need to be taken out of the...
Real Madrid would be favourites against Man City with Ronaldo – Adebayor
The striker states Spanish side would have actually had more opportunity of surpassing their challengers with the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo would...
When your second stimulus check could arrive—once Congress actually passes a new relief bill
Our objective to assist you browse the new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in limitless access to our journalism, subscribe todayWe're...
Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns
The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum...
Xbox One Sport White Special Edition Wireless Controller (Renewed)
Price: (as of - Details) Does not come with a retail box. This is a bulk packaging, no box listing.Equip yourself with the...
Georgia reports more than 2,200 new Covid-19 cases
Sunny weather over the weekend in Brazil led to large gatherings of hundreds of people with no social distancing on Rio de Janeiro beaches. On Saturday, Rio...
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about ‘slow recovery’ following spinal surgery, Parkinson’s diagnosis
Speaking throughout an interview with SiriusXM on Saturday, Osbourne regreted the “slow recovery” he's going through considering that getting spinal surgery. OZZY OSBOURNE SAYS...