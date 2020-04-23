Top vaccine doctor says his concern about Trump’s coronavirus treatment theory led to ouster from federal agency

Earlier this week, the director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Rick Bright was sacked from his position.

He said, his opposition to Trump’s promotion to adopt a drug for COVID-19 treatment led him to get fired. He also added that there is no scientific proof that the drug treats the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Rick further asserted that it was not politics but science that would lead the world out of this pandemic.

The White House is yet to comment on Dr. Rick’s statements.

