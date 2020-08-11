Top US universities postpone football seasons amid pandemic

The $8bn US college sports market suffered a significant problem on Tuesday as a few of the greatest universities in the nation delayed their rewarding American football seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The choices to give up fall sports were revealed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, that include 26 prominent universities, consisting of the University of Michigan, Ohio State, andStanford They are the very first local organisations amongst the so-called Power 5 conferences– the biggest and wealthiest in college sports– to cancel theirseasons

“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” stated Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in revealing the post ponement, which impacts all sports through completion of2020 “Our athletic programmes are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of Covid-19 is significant.”

The choices mark a substantial problem for the market’s nationwide governing body, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which is currently reeling from the pandemic- enforced cancellation of its top earnings chauffeur, the spring March Madness guys’s basketball competition.

