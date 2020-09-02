Top US public health official prepares for pre-election vaccine

Robert Redfield, the top US public health official, has called on state governors to speed up the opening of new vaccine distribution centres as the federal government presses ahead with plans to launch an immunisation against Covid-19 before the election.

Dr Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, has written a letter asking governors to waive requirements that might slow down the granting of permits for the new facilities, which will be tasked with distributing vaccines to health providers.

“The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of the urgent public health programme,” Dr Redfield wrote in a letter sent to governors on August 27, which has been seen by the Financial Times.

“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distributions and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1,” he added.

On Wednesday a CDC official confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

The missive from Dr Redfield is the latest sign that the Trump administration is preparing to authorise a coronavirus vaccine for emergency use and to start distributing it before voters head to…