“The intelligence wasn’t proved to me. It was proved enough to worry me. It wasn’t proved enough that I’d take it to a court of law. That’s often true in battlefield intelligence,” Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, told a tiny group of reporters while traveling to the region, according to a transcript given by the Defense Department.
Russian intelligence officers for the GRU, a military intelligence unit, offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as a reward when they killed US or British troops there, a European intelligence official told CNN last month.
The official was unclear as to the particular Russian motivation, but said the incentives had, inside their assessment, light emitting diode to coalition casualties. The official didn’t specify the date of the casualties, their number or nationality, or whether these were fatalities or injuries.
McKenzie said Tuesday, “I’m very familiar with this material, and I’m a theater commander and I’ve had an opportunity to look at it. I found it very worrisome.”
“I just didn’t find that there was a causative link there. It worried me, and we take extreme force protection measures all the time in Afghanistan,” McKenzie said, adding that he wasn’t convinced that the Russian bounty program was directly responsible for the deaths of US personnel.
“You see a lot of indicators. Many of them are troubling; many of them you act on. But in this case, there just wasn’t enough there. I sent the intelligence guys back to continue to dig on it. And I believe they’re continuing to dig right now,” he added.
Trump tweeted last month that “there have not been many attacks” on US troops by Taliban fighters as his evidence that the reported intelligence might be “phony.”
McKenzie cautioned Tuesday that the US “should always remember, the Russians are not our friends. They are not our friends. And they are not our friends in Afghanistan. And they do not wish us well.”
“And we just need to remember that at all times when we evaluate that intelligence.”