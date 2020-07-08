“The intelligence wasn’t proved to me. It was proved enough to worry me. It wasn’t proved enough that I’d take it to a court of law. That’s often true in battlefield intelligence,” Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, told a tiny group of reporters while traveling to the region, according to a transcript given by the Defense Department.

Russian intelligence officers for the GRU, a military intelligence unit, offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as a reward when they killed US or British troops there, a European intelligence official told CNN last month.

The official was unclear as to the particular Russian motivation, but said the incentives had, inside their assessment, light emitting diode to coalition casualties. The official didn’t specify the date of the casualties, their number or nationality, or whether these were fatalities or injuries.