Top U.S., Chinese officials optimistic on Phase 1 trade deal after phone call By Reuters

IMAGE: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. and Chinese officials, who spoke by phone on Monday, see development on fixing concerns over the Phase 1 trade deal reached in January and both sides are dedicated to the success of the arrangement, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office stated.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in a “regularly scheduled call,” USTR stated in a declaration.

The phone call was initially pictured forAug 15, 6 months after the trade deal was introduced. But Trump, who has actually regularly revealed anger at China over the coronavirus pandemic, stated recently he had actually held off talks with China since “I don’t want to deal with them now.”

“Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement,” USTR stated.

China’s commerce ministry, in a different declaration, validated that the 2 nations had a ‘useful dialog’ and consented to continue pressing forward the execution of thePhase 1 trade deal

The USTR declaration stated the 2 sides “dealt with actions that China has actually required to effectuate structural modifications required by the …