Top Trump officials to hold two key meetings to discuss Israel’s annexation plans – Middle East Monitor

Top US officials from President Donald Trump’s administration will hold two meetings to discuss whether to green light Israel’s annexation plans, according to i24 News.

Included in Trump’s cohort involved in the discussions are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Adviser Richard O’Brien, Avi Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations and Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The US ambassador to Israel David Friedman may also attend.

It is said that Trump will attend these meetings, taking place on Monday and Tuesday, “at some point”.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has declared annexation of the West Bank begins on the first of July.

Report: US administration suspends talks with Israel on annexation plan

There has been an outcry in the international community, including from the United Nations and the European Union about plans to annex illegally occupied Palestinian land.

However, Trump has been vocal in his support for annexation of the West Bank, and has essentially given his approval for Israel to proceed having its plans that will see swathes of Palestinian land snatched by Israel.

Trump this past year signed an executive order recognising the illegally occupied Golan Heights as sovereign to Israel, and subsequently had an illegal settlement named after him.

Democratic politicians including Bernie Sanders have voiced their concerns about the annexation plans, but have been warned by the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee that criticism must be so far as it goes, and practical action like sanctions or cutting aid to Israel should not be considered.