Top Trump officials claim there’s no systemic racism in US law enforcement agencies

“I think there’s racism in the United States still but I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist. I understand the distrust, however, of the African American community given the history in this country,” Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with CBS.

Barr added he thinks considering that the 1960s, “we’ve been in a phase of reforming our institutions and making sure that they are in sync with our laws and aren’t fighting a rearguard action to impose inequities.”

Barr’s colleague, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, similarly dismissed the theory that racism is a problem in law enforcement, arguing instead that “some” officers “abuse their jobs.”

“Painting law enforcement with a broad brush of systemic racism is really a disservice to the men and women who put on the badge, the uniform every day, risk their lives every day to protect the American people,” Wolf told ABC.

