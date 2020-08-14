Top Trump homeland security appointments improper, U.S. government watchdog says By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs carries out oversight hearing on ‘DHS Personnel Deployments to Recent Protests’



By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The appointments of 2 top homeland security authorities in the Trump administration were improper, a U.S. government watchdog stated on Friday in a choice that might make complex the administration’s efforts to protect migration policies in court.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) discovered that the appointments of Chad Wolf, acting secretary of homeland security, and Ken Cuccinelli, his deputy, did not follow procedures detailed in federal law. The GAO, which offers nonpartisan info to Congress and can not require the executive branch to act, referred the concern to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general, another watchdog.

Republican President Donald Trump made a crackdown on migration a significant focus of his very first four-year term in workplace and project for re-election. At the very same time, he has actually cycled through leaders at DHS, which supervises migration enforcement, counting on lots of authorities in a momentary “acting” status.

White House representative Judd Deere (NYSE:-RRB- stated the GAO choice was “not just …