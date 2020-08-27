Top trainers welcome Ladbrokes Trophy prize-money news | Racing News

Top leaps trainers Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson and Emma Lavelle have all invited the statement this year’s Ladbrokes Trophy will be performed at the worth of ₤ 200,000.

Lavelle validated her steady stars De Rasher Counter and Paisley Park are both on course to safeguard their particular Newbury titles in the Ladbrokes Trophy and Long Distance Hurdle at the end of November.

Nicholls is preparing to target the popular Grade Three handicap chase very first time out with his long-absent Cheltenham Festival winner Topofthegame.

Both voiced their assistance for the efforts of the sponsors and Newbury for the cash prize readily available in the 2020 Ladbrokes Trophy – which will be 80 percent of in 2015’s worth, while the Long Distance Hurdle stays at ₤ 50,000, at a time when numerous are having a hard time to fund races since of the alarming financial effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newbury clerk of the course Keith Otteson likewise validated it is hoped a crowd will remain in location to cheer house the winners at Newbury’s two-day Ladbrokes Winter Carnival, following the statement today that the very first trials for the return of public participation on courses will happen next month.

Total cash prize for the conference will be ₤ 530,000, 76 percent of in 2015’s worth, and Lavelle stated: “This is another …