Top STEM Graduates Hired For District Official Roles in China

Government recruiters for ruling Chinese Communist Party-sponsored jobs are requiring ever higher levels of qualification for graduate positions in district-level government organizations, RFA has learned.

As China’s economy continues to decline and unemployment continues to worsen, graduates with postgraduate qualifications from prestigious schools like Peking University and Tsinghua University are now being recruited by district-level government departments and neighborhood committees, according to recruitment advertisements seen by RFA.

Doctoral and master’s graduates from Peking University and Tsinghua University have recently been found applying for positions in neighborhood committees in Hangzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang, social media reports have indicated.

The Hangzhou Sub-district Office of the municipal government recently advertised for candidates holding PhDs in STEM subjects including biology, geophysics, materials science and engineering, according to one advertisement.

Jia Lingmin, a former high-school teacher in Zhengzhou, Henan province, said the graduate labor market is getting increasingly difficult in China.

“There is a saying that scientists are held in the highest esteem, especially those who majored in civil and biological engineering…