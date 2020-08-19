Top seeds fall in playoff openers By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters NBA: Play In-Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers



Damian Lillard scored 34 points, and the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers beat the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 in Game 1 of their Western Conference opening-round match on Tuesday in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

CJ McCollum had 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 15 rebounds for theBlazers Carmelo Anthony included 11 points and 10 rebounds while Hassan Whiteside gathered 5 blocks to support 8 rebounds and 7 points.

Anthony Davis completed with 28 points and 11 boards while LeBron James had 23 points, 17 boards and 16 helps for theLakers Kyle Kuzma broke in 14 points.

Gary Trent Jr’s 3-pointer with 1:15 staying provided the Blazers a 98-93 edge after a dunk by Davis permitted the Lakers to close within 2. A slam by Nurkic sealed it for Portland, which has actually won 6 of its previous 7 in the bubble.

Orlando Magic 122 – Milwaukee Bucks 110

Nikola Vucevic scored 35 indicate move eighth-seeded Orlando to an unexpected success over top-seeded Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Orlando left to a quick start to take a double-digit lead, then held back the Bucks’ …