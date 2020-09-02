Top seed Pliskova knocked out by Garcia at U.S. Open By Reuters

5/5
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Top seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock 6-1 7-6(2) loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
Pliskova, a former world number one, had no answer to the power of Garcia who fired 30 winners to the Czech’s 13.
Pliskova went 5-0 down in the opening set and although she fought back in the second, Garcia dominated the tiebreak to advance.
Garcia will face American Jennifer Brady (NYSE:) in the next round.
