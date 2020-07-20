Top Republicans push back on Trump’s call for payroll tax cut in next stimulus

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, pushed back on the idea of including a payroll tax cut in the emerging GOP recovery plan, saying on Monday it’s a “public relations problem” and might have little economic impact.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas warned that a payroll tax cut “divides our conference,” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t normally say whether Republicans encourage a payroll tax cut as that he walked off the Senate floor Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers have an important feat to pull off while they attempt to come up with a new stimulus proposal that may make it throughout the finish line in a deeply divided Congress and in the midst of an election year.

Democrats and Republicans are already at odds over competing priorities they want to start to see the bill focus on without clear method to reconcile major differences.

The pushback from top Republicans to the notion of including a payroll tax cut in the legislation, which Trump has been championing, underscores the extent of divisions that will need to be overcome to pass any legislation, not only between Democrats and Republicans, but within the Republican Party aswell. The President has recently said that he would consider maybe not signing the stimulus package if the payroll tax is not included in the package.

Asked about the chance for a payroll tax cut, Cornyn told CNN on Monday, “I think it divides our conference because the Social Security and Medicare trust funds are not exactly on solid ground.”

“We need to do something in that space anyway, but cutting the revenues by payroll tax is problematic because eventually you’re going to have to raise it anyway and you’re just exacerbating the already difficult status that both of those trust funds are in,” he said.

Grassley also warned about how precisely the public may possibly perceive this kind of cut, since enacting this kind of tax break would have an effect on the Social Security trust fund. Grassley said that despite the fact that Congress would replenish the fund, people would think Washington is “raiding it.”

“People would think that we’re hurting Social Security funds when we’re really not,” Grassley said, explaining why that he thinks maybe it’s a “public relations problem.”

At the White House on Monday, Trump reiterated his support for a payroll tax cut during an ending up in Republican leaders.

“It’s been proven to be successful,” Trump said. “It’s a big savings to the people. It’s a tremendous saving.”

McConnell said that he plans to check out the White House ending up in a discussion among members at Tuesday’s GOP lunch to “see if we can develop kind of a common approach to this on our side,” after which he’ll begin to contact the Democrats, he said.

In addition to GOP pushback, Democrats are also against the inclusion of a payroll tax cut. But the President has kept championing the theory, telling Fox News Sunday when it comes to a stimulus package, “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut.”

Some Senate Republicans have previously balked at the enormous price tags from the already-enacted stimulus measures, which total in the trillions of dollars, and are reluctant to spend quite a lot of additional money. A payroll tax cut could end up increasing the deficit, a feature of the policy proposal which could make it less likely to want to win GOP support.

Grassley argued on Monday a better method to stimulate the economy is through still another round of stimulus checks — instead of passing a law to impose a little cut in American workers’ payroll taxes.

“If the purpose of (a payroll tax cut) or a check is to stimulate the economy and help people in need, I think when a person has a check in his hand … I think that’s going to do more economic good than if we dribble out $30 every paycheck,” Grassley said in the Capitol. “Because people are going to notice it and maybe take some action as a result.”

Asked if he’s available to both stimulus checks and a payroll tax break, Grassley said: “I don’t think you can fit them in the approximate (price tag) … Let’s say approximately $1 trillion: I don’t think you can fit them both in.”