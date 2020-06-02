Top Republican senators defend Trump’s church photo-op after peaceful protesters cleared out

Sen. John Cornyn, a member of the GOP management workforce, mentioned the protesters needed to be cleared out “for security purposes” since Trump was “walking over to the church” and so they had been requested to clear “but refused to do so.”

“So obviously, it was a necessary security measure,” Cornyn instructed CNN. Cornyn rejected the notion that they had been appearing peacefully since they can not “ignore what law enforcement officers are telling them to do for the security of the president or anybody else.”

Asked if the President ought to have gone to the church for a photo-op that led to tear fuel and different measures for use on the protesters, Cornyn criticized the media and others who’re “never going to find any good or any positive development in anything. So you can characterize it the way you want, but obviously the President is free to go where he wants and to hold up a Bible if he wants,” calling it a “civil message.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, probably the most senior Republican within the Senate, instructed CNN that peaceful protesters have the appropriate to show however he did not know the extent to which the “police might expect violence from some of the people — maybe 5% of the people — and that could be a potential problem, the answer would be, it’s OK” to clear them out with power.

Grassley defended Trump’s transfer to go to St. John’s Church , citing the hearth that protesters set to the church’s premises the night time earlier than. “We expect leadership from our president and particularly in times like this,” Grassley mentioned Tuesday. “And I think that when there was destruction to a church or any other historical thing that America would put great confidence in that should not be destroyed, I think a president ought to bring attention to that terrorist activity, and go there and do … what he did last night.” Asked about the truth that the protesters had been appearing peacefully, Grassley mentioned: “It’s all assumed to be peaceful until someone that’s got a terrorist activity or a rioting activity, you don’t know that until it happens. So I don’t know if they could have known that.” The GOP response diverges sharply from Democrats who liken his transfer to clear out protestors with power with a purpose to maintain a photo-op to being a “dictator,” with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer saying it is an “action worthy and appropriate to censure and criticize.” Peaceful protesters simply exterior the White House gates had been dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets forward of Trump’s remarks and journey to the church. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and shut ally of Trump’s, appeared to query the necessity for Trump to have a photo-op in entrance of the church — and mentioned the occasions in New York and different cities was “pretty disturbing” and “we need to get a grip on order” to cope with the “underlying issue” that resulted within the demise of George Floyd. “Well, I don’t know what the point was,” Graham mentioned of the photo-op. “I guess he’s trying to say we’re reclaiming the church. But the point is that we need to focus on what happened to Mr. Floyd, it’s a systematic problem, but you can’t do that until you get order.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who not often voices public objection to Trump’s actions, was silent and declined to remark when requested by CNN his response to police clearing out peaceful protesters. GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas launched an announcement Tuesday morning citing violence in opposition to regulation enforcement officers “who weren’t given the support they deserve to restore order.” “The only way to end this insurrection is the overwhelming display of force,” Cotton mentioned. This story has been up to date with extra developments Tuesday.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Cat Gloria contributed to this report.

Source link