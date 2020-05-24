Top nursing home executive blames ‘flawed survey system’ for scathing GAO report on lapses in infection prevention

Mark Parkinson, the president and chief executive officer of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, stated on Sunday that individuals surveying nursing properties throughout the nation have been inspired to seek out issues and that’s the reason a Government Accountability Office report launched final week discovered that eight in 10 nursing properties inspected have been cited for infection-control issues.

“We have a real flawed survey system and one of the flaws in the system is surveyors are encouraged to give deficiencies and that makes the impression that even very good buildings are deficient,” Parkinson stated on “Fox News Sunday.”

The GAO report comes as nursing properties throughout the nation have been exhausting hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

An ongoing depend by The Associated Press has discovered that outbreaks in nursing properties and long-term care amenities have killed greater than 30,000 folks, greater than one-third of all coronavirus deaths in the nation. New York, as with a lot of the opposite grim information from the outbreak, has been the epicenter of deaths in nursing properties with greater than 5,000 being reported as of earlier final week.

The report, which analyzed information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from 2013 to 2017, discovered that 82 % of nursing properties – over 13,000 in all – had obtained citations for both chopping corners or failing to implement to appropriate controls in that timeframe.

The GAO report discovered that about 40 % of the nursing properties inspected in every of the previous two years have been cited for issues with infection management and prevention.

Looking deeper into federal information for 2013-2017, investigators discovered a recurring sample of issues. Data for that five-year interval confirmed that 82 % of nursing properties inspected, or 13,299, had no less than one deficiency associated to infection management and prevention. About half of the amenities had an infection-related deficiency in a number of consecutive years.

“Our analysis of CMS data shows that infection prevention and control deficiencies were the most common type of deficiency cited in surveyed nursing homes,” John Dicken, the director of the well being care staff on the GAO, wrote in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the highest Democrat on a committee that oversees Medicare and Medicaid. “Infection prevention and management deficiencies cited by surveyors can embrace conditions the place nursing home workers didn’t often use correct hand hygiene or didn’t implement preventive measures throughout an infectious illness outbreak, similar to isolating sick residents and utilizing masks and different private protecting tools to regulate the unfold of infection.”

Dicken added: “Many of these practices can be critical to preventing the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID19.”

Parkinson stated on Sunday that one of many causes nursing properties have been so devastated by COVID-19 was that residents weren’t seen as excessive precedence and the amenities lacked the right testing provides.

“The country was too concerned with hospitals being overrun and there were consequences to that, one of the consequences was that nursing homes were left out,” he stated. “Our residents weren’t a excessive precedence for testing, we weren’t given the tools we would have liked.”

Parkinson added: “There needs to be some accountability for all of these people that were making this fantastic estimates that all the hospitals in the country would be overrun—there wasn’t and there were consequences.”

Parkinson famous that the Trump administration has allotted $5 billion for the restoration efforts in nursing properties nationwide.

