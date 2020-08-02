Top Iranian aide praises Turkey’s Hagia Sophia move – Middle East Monitor

A senior consultant to Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday praised Turkey for resuming the Hagia Sophia Mosque after 86 years as a museum.

“We congratulate the Turkish people for this important Islamic success,” Ali Akbar Velayati, an aide to Ali Khamenei informed Iranian state tv.

Velayati likewise criticised United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for current remarks advising Ankara to reconvert the Hagia Sophia into a museum. Velayati worried:

His forefathers transformed all museums of the world into churches. The Hagia Sophia, which has actually been a mosque for 500 years, will stay as a mosque till the armageddon.

Ankara has actually kept that conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque was its internal matter.

On July 24, Friday prayers in the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque marked the very first Muslim acts of praise there in 86 years.

The Hagia Sophia acted as a church for 916 years till the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934, almost 500 years, and most just recently as a museum for 86 years.

In 1985, Hagia Sophia was contributed to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Besides being a mosque, the Hagia Sophia is likewise amongst Turkey’s top tourist locations and will stay open for domestic and foreign visitors.

Erdogan: ‘Turkey’ s churches and synagogues surpass mosques in any European nation’

