Top infectious disease expert won't rule out temporary national lockdown

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s Brianna Keilar that he would like to see people avoid crowds and says those trying to return to the US from overseas should not all return immediately.
