‘Top Gun: Maverick’ release date pushed to summer 2021 due to coronavirus

The follow up to the hit 1986 movie, “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise was expected to struck theaters inDecember Paramount revealed on Thursday that the movie will now premiere July 2, 2021.
Cruise is repeating his function as United States Naval pilot Pete “Maverick”Mitchell It likewise stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and is directed by JosephKosinski
.
“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” Paramount’s president of domestic circulation Chris Aronson, and president of global theatrical circulation Mark Viane stated in astatement “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”
This is the 2nd hold-up for “Maverick’s” theatrical release. In April, the film’s debut was pushed from June to December due to the Covid-19 pandemic and worldwide theater closures.
The news likewise begins the heels of AMC announcing that they are delaying resuming their theaters.