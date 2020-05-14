‘Top Gun: Maverick’ producer reveals Val Kilmer will be in the movie, talks Tom Cruise’s intense training

He’ll be part of Tom Cruise, who’s dusting off the function that made him well-known in 1986, for a sequel that sees Maverick training a gaggle of younger, recent high gun pilots, together with his outdated flight buddy Goose’s son. However, after dropping teaser trailers for the film, Kilmer is nowhere in sight.

Despite conserving the actor’s function a secret, Bruckheimer informed Yahoo Entertainment in no unsure phrases, “No spoilers, but he’s in the movie.”

HELP PREVENT CORONAVIRUS WITH HAND SANITIZER: HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN

Unfortunately, it appears followers might have to attend fairly a bit longer to determine in what capability Kilmer comes again to the story as the movie, which was initially scheduled for a June 24 launch date has been pushed again to Dec. 23 resulting from the coronavirus pandemic shutting issues down on many main movie and TV productions.

While many movies like “Trolls World Tour” have solved this drawback by choosing a straight to video-on-demand launch, the acclaimed producer defined that he’s holding out hope that “Top Gun: Maverick” will give audiences the theater expertise he initially meant.

“It’s not up to me, but I want it on the big screen, and I’m sure Tom does, too. We’ll hopefully get there. Apparently, theaters are open in Texas and people are going, so that’s a good sign,” he stated.

He went on to notice that the film’s star, Cruise, went above and past in phrases of training for the function and having enter on how a few of the spectacular ariel pictures had been filmed.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

“Technology has advanced, so a lot of things we couldn’t do before that we can do now, especially with the aerial footage,” he stated. “And Tom is an aviator, so he can fly anything we have in the movie, from helicopters to jets to prop planes.”

Cruise started his love of aviation after starring in the first “Top Gun” film, the place he did loads of analysis and training for the function. For the sequel, he underwent comparable training however insisted that his youthful co-stars do the identical. Bruckheimer famous that not solely did Cruise endure the training himself, however he stored proper in tempo with the youthful forged members.

“He put the actors through this grueling process over three months so they could take the G-forces when we put them in the F/A-18s,” Bruckheimer informed the outlet. “It was really a tough slog for these young actors, because they also had to go through water survival training, where they are blindfolded and put in a water tank that’s turned upside down and they have to figure out how to get out. And Tom went through all the same stuff! They told me he went through that training just like a 22-year-old would — that’s how good he is.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kilmer’s inclusion in the film is welcome information to his followers after he revealed in a latest New York Times profile that his voice has been affected tremendously by his latest battle with throat most cancers.