Top Four Small Forwards In The NBA This Season 

The NBA season has currently been brought to a standstill, but the season is set to get back underway in July with an exciting new format, which will be held at Disney World. Small Forwards have a huge part to play for the remainder of the season, with many of the best ones likely to be pivotal parts of a potential NBA winning franchise.

Still, in a season where there has been no shortage of small forward master classes, which players in the position have impressed more than most?

Khris Middleton- Milwaukee Bucks

There haven’t been many more impressive players in the Eastern Conference this season that Khris Middleton. The Bucks star achieved his first NBA All-Star call-up last year, and there is a strong argument to be made that he is the divisions best second-round draft choice. Middleton has been an essential cog in the Bucks machine this season, which has ensured them to have the best record in the entire NBA.

The secret to Middleton’s success this season has been his consistency. He has been efficient with his chances, as he has scored on 50% of all efforts. Furthermore, he has a 41% accuracy from beyond the arc. Throughout the season, he has averaged 18.6 points per game to this point.

Paul George- LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are one of the favourites to win the NBA Championship this season, and the link-up between Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is the biggest reason for them being fancied. George started this season slowly as he was forced to miss the first eleven games of the season after having off-season surgery.

However, he quickly made up for lost time by scoring 30 points in consecutive games. George scored 33 against the Pelicans, before bettering that with 37 against the Hawks. One of the best performances from a small forward came from George earlier in the season, as he contributed 46 points in a huge win over the Timberwolves.

Kawhi Leonard- LA Clippers

There is so much talent in the NBA this season, with exciting double acts being one of the biggest attractions. The Lakers have one of the most exciting pairings with Kawhi Leonard and George at the heart of their offence. George and Leonard showed how great they can be as a pairing in the previously mentioned Timberwolves game.

While, George recorded 46 points, Leonard scored 42 points. Leonard’s influence over the past couple of seasons has been unprecedented, as he was the biggest reason behind the success that the Toronto Raptors achieved in 2019. He is rightly regarded as one of the very best players in the NBA.

LeBron James – LA Lakers

There isn’t much debate surrounding whether LeBron James should be on this list, with BetAmerica recently revealing putting him as the best small forward in NBA history. James has achieved everything in his career, and he continues to shine with the brightest stars in the NBA. He is a 16-time All-Star and is the driving force behind the much-fancied La Lakers this season.

He is already seen as one of, if not, the best basketball players of all-time. So far this season, he has averaged 25.7 points per game and has a 34.9% success rate from beyond the arc.

The Lakers success this season will hinge on whether James will be able to maintain this intensity when the season restarts. If he can, then it would be hard to see anything other than the Lakers being crowned NBA champions at the end of the season.

Do you agree with our picks? Should LeBron be considered the best small forward in NBA history or are we still not ready to have this conversation?