Top-down approaches to contact tracing do not work, says WHO official

Contact tracing to management coronavirus ought to be led from the native stage and not from the highest down, in accordance to a World Health Organization (WHO) professional.

It ought to be built-in into current public well being programs and run by a well-trained workforce, the WHO’s Dr Oliver Morgan instructed a Chatham House briefing on Wednesday.

The UK’s NHS Test and Trace system is run nationally, with recruitment, coaching and administration outsourced by way of quite a few personal firms, resembling Serco. However, the federal government has mentioned the native component is in improvement.

“It should not be seen as a top-down approach,” mentioned Dr Morgan. “It’s really an approach to support communities to take the actions they need to take, and a critical part of contact tracing, especially if quarantine is required, is to provide support to those individuals.”

Professor David Heymann, a Chatham House fellow who suggested the WHO on its response to the 2003 Sars outbreak, mentioned governments that had taken a “bottom-up” route have been much more profitable.

“If you have contact tracers in your local area, people have trust in each other. Many governments have made the mistake of trying to centralise rather than decentralise,” he mentioned.

The UK has employed 25,000 contact tracers, a lot of whom are at the moment working from dwelling. It plans to set up centres in hubs like Birmingham and London.

“One important aspect [is that contact tracing is] integrated within the healthcare system response to any disease,” mentioned Dr Morgan. “It’s important not to see it as a stand-alone activity. Contact tracing requires both the notification of cases but the ability to then, when detected, refer them to local healthcare facilities, or some other additional quarantine where necessary. So the integration approach is pretty important.”