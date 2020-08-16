Top Democrats in U.S. Congress call for hearings on mail delays ahead of election By Reuters

©Reuters Carolyn Maloney leads a hearing about coronavirus readiness and reaction in Washington



By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Sunday called on President Donald Trump’s designated postmaster basic to affirm this month on modifications that have actually stired worries they are focused on holding up mail-in tallies ahead of the November election.

The Postal Service’s internal guard dog has actually started examining a wave of cost-cutting began by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that has actually slowed mail shipment around the nation, worrying legislators ahead of theNov 3 election when approximately half of U.S. citizens might cast tallies by mail.

Congressional Democrats called on DeJoy, a donor to Republican President Donald Trump, and U.S. Postal Service Chairman Robert Duncan to affirm in anAug 24 committee hearing.

“The President has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election,” Democrats consisting of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney stated in a joint declaration. “The Postmaster General and top Postal Service management should response to the Congress and …