Top Democrat accuses U.S. attorney general of lying about China election threat By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Sunday accused U.S. Attorney General William Barr of lying when he said China posed a bigger threat to November’s U.S. election than Russia.

“That’s just a plain false statement by the attorney general,” Adam Schiff told CNN. “What Bill Barr just did in that statement was just flat out mislead the American people.”

Barr, named attorney general by President Donald Trump last year, told CNN on Wednesday that China was more of a threat than Russia when it comes to alleged interference in the U.S. elections. “I’ve seen intelligence. That’s what I’ve concluded,” he said, without offering details.

Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, made a similar comment on Friday, also without providing details.

Asked if Barr was lying, Schiff said: “That is basically what he is doing. And I hesitate to say that, but it is the reality.”

“Apparently Bill Barr is ready to do anything or say anything to help Donald Trump.”

Barr’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s rival in the Nov. 3 election, former Vice President…