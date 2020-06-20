Top challenger in Belarusian presidential race detained – Armenian News

The top challenger in the upcoming Belarus presidential election was detained on Thursday.

Viktor Babariko, former head of commercial bank Belgazprombank, was questioned over tax evasion and money laundering allegations, according to Euronews.

Head of the State Control Committee Ivan Tertel said that Babariko was detained because that he allegedly “attempted to pressure witnesses and conceal the trace of the previous crimes.”, citing allegations of Belgazprombank channelling over €380 million to a Latvian bank.

It follows Sunday’s searches at the lender and the arrests of its 15 executives.

The episode has highlighted growing tensions between Lukashenko and Russia, the main shareholder of Belgazprombank, which has been calling for closer integration between the two countries in order for Belarus to help keep receiving inexpensive oil and gas from Russia.

The Russian owners called the decision to introduce a temporary administration at the lender as a “flagrant violation” of Belarusian law.

Babariko denounced the authorities actions as part of an intimidation campaign.

His home was searched and his solicitors said they haven’t been given usage of him.

He has yet to join up for the presidential race but his campaign already collected 425,000 signatures, with only 100,000 needed for his nomination.