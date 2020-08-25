Top CEOs are more confident about growth now than they were before the pandemic

Good early morning.

Here’s your little information for the day: the ratio of U.S. financial obligation to GDP is on track to reach a massive 136% by the end of this quarter. That’s an outcome of the huge federal costs reaction to the pandemic, and, for contrast functions, is well beyond the 119% reached after the Second World War.

That remarkable costs rise is most likely one aspect behind the stock exchange’s increase. And it might likewise be supercharging service self-confidence. KPMG provided CEO Daily an advance peek at a study of 100 large-company U.S. CEOs coming out later on today, which had some unexpected outcomes. Three stuck out for me:

— 60% of the CEOs stated they are “more confident” in the growth trajectories of their business over the next 3 years than they were at the start of the year.

— 43% stated they were “more confident” in the growth of the U.S. economy over the next 3 years than they were at the start of the year.

–And 37% stated they were “more confident” in the growth of the worldwide economy over the next 3 years.

You check out that properly: those CEOs have more self-confidence today than they didbefore the pandemic How can that be? I asked KPMG U.S. CEO Paul Knopp that question the other day. He kept in mind first of all that the CEOs surveyed were mainly the heads of big business. The …

