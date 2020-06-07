Top C of E cleric slams church for ‘monochrome’ leadership | World news

A former senior Church of England official has criticised the establishment’s file on racism, whereas many of its bishops are publicly backing the Black Lives Matter motion.

The Rev Arun Arora, a vicar in Durham and previously the C of E’s director of communications, says the “monochrome nature of the senior leadership” of the church appears “perilously archaic”.

Writing for the Observer, Arora and three co-authors say the church is presenting a “contradictory picture”, with many in leadership positions responding on social media to the demise of George Floyd utilizing the hashtag #blacklivesmatter, whereas glossing over points of institutional racism. The authors level out that the retirement of John Sentamu as Archbishop of York this weekend will depart no BAME diocesan (senior) bishops within the C of E.

“When the Conservative party – hitherto unknown for racially progressive leadership – appoints a BAME man and a BAME woman to two of the four highest offices of state and appoints others to the cabinet, the monochrome nature of the senior leadership of the C of E begins to look perilously archaic,” the article says.

Although there are 5 BAME suffragan (junior) bishops, “if we were to add up all of the C of E’s serving BAME bishops, out of over 100 bishops we would still be counting on one hand”.



You get bishops who start to grasp the problems, however after they retire, the church reverts to manufacturing unit settings ADA France-Williams, creator



Earlier this 12 months, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, mentioned he was ashamed of the Church’s institutional racism. Speaking at a debate on the Windrush era on the basic synod, Welby mentioned: “When we look at our own church, we are still deeply, institutionally racist. Let’s be clear about that.” He added: “I’m ashamed of our history and I’m ashamed of our failure … I’m ashamed of my lack of urgent voice to the church.”

Father Andrew Moughtin-Mumby, rector of St Peter’s Walworth in south London, who initiated the talk in February, mentioned Floyd’s demise and the disproportionate quantity of BAME individuals who have died of Covid-19 amounted to “trauma upon trauma for people of colour in the UK, US and beyond”.

However, some within the C of E leadership have been on a “real journey”, he advised the Observer. “George Floyd’s murder has woken people up… I think we will see change quite quickly.”

ADA France-Williams, whose e book Ghost Ship: Institutional Racism and the Church of England can be printed subsequent month, mentioned: “You might get bishops who begin to understand the issues, but when they retire the church reverts to factory settings. The template for what a priest should be is still white, male, straight, educated.”

Last week, a black trainee priest who utilized to turn out to be a curate in a C of E church posted on Twitter a rejection e mail which mentioned “the demographic of the parish is monochrome white working class, where you might feel uncomfortable”.

Augustine Tanner-Ihm mentioned: “Bishops make statements [on] #BlackLivesMatter this week, I’m still struck by this I received & many more from Diocesan Staff this year. Also the 8 different dioceses that rejected me for a curacy. I guess not all black lives matter.”

The C of E mentioned the letter was “plainly unacceptable” and it was “seeking clarity from the diocese”.