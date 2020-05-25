China still faces the “big challenge” of a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections, the country’s top respiratory authority has warned, with the lack of immunity among the community a serious concern as the race to develop a vaccine continues. CNN’s David Culver has the exclusive interview with Dr. Zhong Nanshan.
Top adviser warns China vulnerable to second wave
