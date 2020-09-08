Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday, September 8th By Investing.com





By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — Tesla (NASDAQ:) plummets after stock sale and S&P 500 rejection, and the rest of the Nasdaq is also cooling off rapidly. President Donald Trump promises ‘massive’ tariffs on China and a ‘decoupling’ from its economy if he’s re-elected, Sterling falls as Boris Johnson revives the threat of a disorderly end to the Brexit transition period, and crude oil hits a three-month low as the end of driving season focuses the market a worsening supply-demand balance. Here’s what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, September 8th.

1. Tech selling gathers pace

Tech stocks are set to extend their recent declines at the open, as the froth continues to come off a market skewed by heavy activity in single-stock options.

were down 2.2% by 6:20 AM ET (1020 GMT), while were flat and S&P 500 futures were down a relatively modest 0.7%.

Other megacaps were also beset by profit-taking: Apple (NASDAQ:) stock was down another 3.8%, while Facebook (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) stock were all down by over 3%.

2 Trump threatens ‘massive tariffs’ on China if re-elected

President Donald Trump launched a fresh broadside against China, promising a “decoupling” of the U.S. economy from the Chinese one…