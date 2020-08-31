Top 3 US airlines dumping change fees is sign that passengers have all the power

“When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of this fee is often the top request,” stated United ( (*3 *) ) CEOScott Kirby “Following previous tough times, airlines made difficult decisions to survive, sometimes at the expense of customer service. United Airlines won’t be following that same playbook as we come out of this crisis.”

Delta Air Lines DAL American Airlines AAL It didn’t take wish for its 2 significant competitors,and, to do the same. Both revealed Monday afternoon that they would completely drop most change fees also.

“We’ve said before that we need to approach flexibility differently than this industry has in the past, and today’s announcement builds on that promise to ensure we’re offering industry-leading flexibility, space and care to our customers,” stated Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

“American is offering more flexibility and ease than ever before, should travel plans change,” statedAmerican’s Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja Southwest LUV , the fourth biggest US airline company, has actually never ever hadchange fees According to market professionals, numerous other smaller sized airlines are most likely to do the same now that the huge 4 that represent more than 80% of domestic flight do not have the fees. “This is a huge move,” market expert Michael Boyd stated after United’s choice. “The …

