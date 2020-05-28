Top 10 women Biden may choose for VP

In March, former VP Joe Biden vowed to choose a woman as his running mate if he became the Democratic nominee for President. Since then, names like Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris have all been thrown around. Chris Cillizza runs through his top 10 choices for Biden’s VP pick.
