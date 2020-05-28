Top 10 women Biden may choose for VP

In March, former VP Joe Biden vowed to choose a woman as his running mate if he became the Democratic nominee for President. Since then, names like Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris have all been thrown around. Chris Cillizza runs through his top 10 choices for Biden’s VP pick.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

The Top 10 women Joe Biden might choose as his VP

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/politics/joe-biden-vp-vice-president-pick/index.html

Biden says he will pick woman to be his vice president

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/15/politics/joe-biden-woman-vice-president/index.html

Stacey Abrams says she would be an ‘excellent running mate’ to Joe Biden

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/15/politics/stacey-abrams-vice-president-joe-biden/index.html

Behind Joe Biden’s Thinking on a Female Running Mate



Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin is first openly gay person elected to Senate

https://www.cnn.com/2012/11/07/politics/wisconsin-tammy-baldwin-senate/index.html

So, You Think You Know Senator Tammy Baldwin?

https://www.vogue.com/article/tammy-duckworth-interview-vogue-october-2018-issue

Biden, at first virtual event as presumptive nominee, says he’s ‘coming for’ Kamala Harris

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-virtual-town-hall-presumptive-nominee-coming-for-kamala-harris

How Klobuchar won where other Democrats haven’t

https://www.rollcall.com/2019/10/02/how-klobuchar-won-where-other-democrats-havent/

Biden hosts potential VP pick Gretchen Whitmer on podcast

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/491366-biden-hosts-potential-vp-pick-gretchen-whitmer-on-podcast

‘That governor is me’: Gretchen Whitmer takes on Trump as coronavirus cases rise in Michigan

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/29/politics/gretchen-whitmer-donald-trump-coronavirus/index.html

Joe Biden tells Bernie Sanders he will begin the vice president vetting process

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/04/04/joe-biden-tells-bernie-sanders-he-begin-vp-vetting-process/2947891001/

