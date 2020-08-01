Top 10 trending phones of week 31

Week 31 was as rough as the one prior to it with brand-new statements triggering huge motions in our trending chart.

One of the freshly revealed phones – the Samsung Galaxy M31 s was above all, shooting directly to the top, knocking the One Plus Nord to 2nd.

Another freshly revealed phone finishes the podium with the Black Shark THREE getting the bronze medal.

The upcoming Redmi K30 Ultra included in a couple of significant leakages, which got sufficient attention to get the 4th location as the Redmi Note 9 Pro moved down to 5th.

In 6th we have the Oppo Reno4, which remarkably changed the Reno4 Pro in the chart now that they are both authorities.

The Redmi Note 9 is now seventh, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy A51 as the Redmi 9 keeps ninth.

Yet another Samsung – the Galaxy A71 makes a return to finish the chart.

This leaves half of last week’s top 10 off the chart this time. Realme C15 signs up with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the Oppo Reno4 Pro and the 2 Asus ROG 3 variations on their method down.

