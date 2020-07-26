Top 10 trending phones of week 30

After having the precise very same 10 phones on our trending chart for 2 weeks directly, this time the leaderboard is altered beyond acknowledgment.

With the OnePlus Nord flying as high as 3rd even prior to it went main it was constantly the preferred to top the chart in its statement week and it provided.

Meanwhile a couple of huge leakages got individuals speaking about the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and sent all of it the method as much as 2nd location.

Yet another reported phone finishes the Podium – the Realme C15 is collecting attention far higher than its cost recommends, however the combination of big battery and low-power hardware plainly attract a lot of individuals.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro was last week’s champ, however it’s now down to 4th, while the Redmi Note 9 has actually slipped to 5th.

In 6th we have the Samsung Galaxy A51, which edged out the other significant statement of this week – the Asus ROG Phone 3. In truth, the tenth position is inhabited by the Strix variation of the brand-new video gaming monster and the combined interest would suffice to protect 2nd location.

The international Oppo Reno4 Pro is the 3rd upcoming phone to make our top 10, recording the 8 area simply days prior to its main launching.

The last name of the chart is Redmi 9, which coincidentally takes the ninth position.

This leaves no area for the Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 8 and a trio of Samsung mid-rangers – Galaxy A71, A21 s and M31



































