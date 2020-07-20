Top 10 trending phones of week 29

This week’s 10 hottest phones inside our database are exactly the same as those from week 28 and yet not really a single one of them is where we left it.

The hype surrounding the Poco M2 Pro launch has died down therefore the former leader founds it self all the way down in sixth.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51 have now reclaimed the top two spots, while OnePlus is obviously successful in hyping up the Nord as it’s already in third.

The Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 duo follows, whilst the M2 Pro makes it three Xiaomi-made phones in a row.

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 and A21s simply take seventh and eight, while Redmi Note 8 has slipped right down to ninth.

The final position would go to the Galaxy M31 without relegated phones this time around.



