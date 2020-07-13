Top 10 trending phones of week 28

This week we saw the debut of the Poco M2 Pro, which immediately shot to the most notable of our trending chart, pushing the Redmi Note 9 Pro down to 2nd.

The Galaxy A51 is now third, while Redmi Note 9 just missed out on a podium place.

Below those the Galaxy A71 and Redmi Note 8 retain fifth and sixth place since the Galaxy A21s moves as much as seventh.

The yet-to-go-official OnePlus Nord takes eight, while the Galaxy M31 rose up to ninth. The Redmi 9 returns to the chat to just take the final spot in this week’s top 10.

The Realme C11 and X3 will be the two phones to be relegated, leaving the young Chinese brand without a representative this time around.



