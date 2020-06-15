Top 10 trending phones of week 24

Samsung Galaxy A51 only held to the top for a single week as the Redmi Note 9 Pro shot past it in week 24. The Redmi Note 9S continues to be on the podium but had to stay for third this time around.

In fourth we have the OnePlus Z, which gains momentum despite still being truly a few weeks from an official announcement.



This leaves the Redmi Note 8 Pro in fifth, just ahead of the newly announced Redmi 9. Another Redmi phone follows – the vanilla Note 8 is seventh.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 slipped to eight, while the Redmi Note 9 in ninth makes it six Xiaomi phones in the very best 10. And with the Mi Note 10 Lite relegated each of them belong to the Redmi sub-brand.

After four weeks in ninth the Apple iPhone SE (2020) has now dropped to tenth. This means the vivo X50 Pro+a and Samsung Galaxy M31 are the other two members of last week’s top 10 to not make the cut now.



