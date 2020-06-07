Top 10 trending phones of week 23

Our trending chart saw lots of movement this week with a new leader and 5 new members.

Samsung Galaxy A51 shot to the top since the Redmi Note 9S gained two spots to get the silver medal.

Three more Redmi Notes follow with the Note 8 Pro ahead of the vanilla Note 8 and Note 9 Pro.

The newly announced vivo X50 Pro+ captured sixth, ahead of the returning Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) stays ninth four the fourth successive week, whilst the Samsung Galaxy M31 completes this edition of the chart.



specs review





specs review





specs review





specs review





specs gallery





specs gallery





specs review





specs gallery





specs review

