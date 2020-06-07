Top 10 trending phones of week 23

By
Jasyson
-

Our trending chart saw lots of movement this week with a new leader and 5 new members.

Samsung Galaxy A51 shot to the top since the Redmi Note 9S gained two spots to get the silver medal.

Three more Redmi Notes follow with the Note 8 Pro ahead of the vanilla Note 8 and Note 9 Pro.

The newly announced vivo X50 Pro+ captured sixth, ahead of the returning Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) stays ninth four the fourth successive week, whilst the Samsung Galaxy M31 completes this edition of the chart.


specs review


Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S


specs review


Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro


specs review


Xiaomi Redmi Note 8


specs review


Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro


specs gallery


vivo X50 Pro+


specs gallery


Samsung Galaxy A71


specs review


Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite


specs gallery


Apple iPhone SE (2020)


specs review


Samsung Galaxy M31


specs review


