Top 10 trending phones of week 22

A payment new phones premiered in week 22 and two of them ended up on high of our trending chart – the Redmi 10X Pro simply edged out the Nokia C5 Endi.

Meanwhile the Redmi Note 9S managed to achieve a place and take the final podium spot because the Samsung Galaxy A51 needed to accept fourth.

Sony’s new flagship – the Xperia 1 II is beginning to make its technique to shops and that helped enhance its reputation and propel it to fifth.

The Redmi Note eight pair follows – the Pro forward of the vanilla model. Following them is the Realme 6 Pro, which makes a return to the chart.

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) appears planted in ninth – taking the place for the third week in a row. The closing spot goes to a different new cellphone – the Redmi 10X 4G verison.

This means solely half of final week’s high 10 make the reduce this time round. The relegation listing consists of the vivo X50 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, the Poco F2 Pro, the Redmi Note 10 and the Galaxy S8.



