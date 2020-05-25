Top 10 trending phones of week 21

In week 21 some considerable reports arised that permitted us to include 2 upcoming phones to the data source and also it appears you individuals have actually been paying attention.

The vivo X50 took the top, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ reached 3rd area despite the fact that neither phone is main yet. Inbetween we have the Galaxy A51, which tones up to be a worthwhile follower of the A50 that invested practically a year in our top 10.

A quintet of Xiaomi phones comply with – the Redmi Note NINE reclaimed 4th as the Poco F2 Pro glided to 5th. The Redmi Notes 8 Pro, 10 and also 8 take the following 3 settings because order.

Apple apple iphone SE (2020) is still 9th as the Galaxy S8 places yet an additional not likely resurgence. The 2017 front runner simply rejects to vanish.

We wave farewell to last week’s leader – the Galaxy A Quantum, and also 2 reported phones from last week – the apple iphone 12 Pro Max and also Nokia 9.3 PureView. We have actually definitely not seen the last of those last 2, however.

.

specifications gallery .



.

specifications assess .



.

specifications gallery .



.

specifications assess .



.

specifications gallery .



.

specifications assess .



.

specifications gallery .



.

specifications assess .



.

specifications assess .

