Top 10 trending phones of week 20

Week 20 brought us a brand-new leader in our trending graph as Samsung’s recently revealed Galaxy A Quantum shot right to the top. The phone is mosting likely to be readily available with a solitary Korean provider, however we think the identifying alone aided it transform a lot more heads than any kind of various other phone this week.

The Poco F2 Pro needed to opt for 2nd in the week of its statement as the 3rd and also 4th places mosted likely to phones that are yet to come to be main – the Redmi Note 10 and also the apple iphone 12 Pro Max.

Redmi Note NINE slid to 5th, while the Samsung Galaxy A51 maintained its 6th placement.

Yet an additional reported phone takes 7th – the evasive Nokia 9.3 PureView. Redmi Note 8 Pro is down in 8, and also the vanilla Note 8 is tenth as the Xiaomi cost effective brand name accomplishes a back task – 3 various generations of the very same schedule make the top 10.

The last phone on the graph is the apple iphone SE (2020), which needed to opt for 9th after a prolonged spell on the platform. Will it have the ability to install a resurgence? We’ll learn in the adhering to weeks.

The participants of the week 19 top 10 to lose this moment are the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and also the Samsung Galaxy S8.

