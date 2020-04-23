‘Too soon,’ Trump says of Ga. plan to reopen economy; Kemp disagrees

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that he ‘totally’ disagrees with Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to lift lockdown restrictions partially and allow shuttered businesses like barbershops and nail salons to reopen.

Kemp said that he wouldn’t change his decision and that close-contact businesses will be allowed to reopen from Friday to “protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians.”

The Kemp administration was amazed to see the disagreement between the two allies as the previous day, the President had applauded Kemp for his tackling of COVID-19 in Georgia. More than 21,000 people have been affected in Georgia.

