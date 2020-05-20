Too Good To Hate! – Perez Hilton

Jasyson
A whole lot of our TikTookay haters have been hate-listening to our podcast and we’ve transformed them to lovers! Find out why it’s so good! Listen to our newest present! Out now! And one other new episode out later this week! We speak TekashiAriana GrandeKhloe KardashianScott DisickChrissy TeiegenMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly, Ben Affleck, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Mary-Kate Olsen, Hannah Brown, Rihanna and a lot extra! CLICK HERE to hearken to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or straight at PerezPodcast.com

May 20, 2020 9:09am PDT

