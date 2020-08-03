Too early to talk about second wave of coronavirus in Armenia, doctor says – Panorama

It is still prematurely to talk about a second wave of the book coronavirus in Armenia, Doctor of Medicine, Professor Henrik Bakunts informed a press conference hosted by the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation on Monday.

“The first wave has not ended yet, the country has not found the measures to prevent the disease,” he stated.

The teacher advised that in fall breathing infections illness boost and spread, however in the previous years a greater death rate associated to the illness was taped.

“The deaths were not from infectious diseases, but from the complications caused by them. It is still unclear what complications the coronavirus patients have developed to eliminate them by preventive measures. However, as a doctor, I do not see such events. The most powerful weapon we have is each person’s own immune system, with the help of which any virus can be prevented. Not with masks, but with the immune system,” the doctor stated.

The teacher highlights that whatever possible needs to be done to enhance the immune reaction.

“There are many ways, starting from very simple ones, but nothing is done. Talks about the second wave all over the world, in my opinion, are part of this program to bring the idea of vaccination closer,” Bakunts stated.