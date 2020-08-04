Tony Too?! Ellen’s Former DJ Says He TOO Experienced ‘Toxicity’ On The Job!

More former colleagues of Ellen DeGeneres are sharing their experiences dealing with “toxicity” on set. And this time it is not anonymous.

You may remember Tony Okungbowa as the resident DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show stage for almost a decade straight between 2003 and 2013 (with just a hiatus from 2006-2007) before he was replaced by Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Well, Tony is putting his name on the line as he comes out in support of his former co-workers who are accusing Ellen and her producers of creating a toxic work environment.

Related: Kevin Hart Defends Ellen Because Of Course He Does

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old shared a photo from his days on the show to Instagram, explaining:

“Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there.”

Here it comes…

“I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

While he didn’t specify what aspects of the toxic environment that he experienced on the…