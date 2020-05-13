Tony Shalhoub reveals that he and his wife have recovered from coronavirus

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star disclosed the information on the brand-new Peacock internet collection, “The At-Home Variety Show,” and contrasted his the real world experience to playing germaphobe investigative Adrian Monk, that deals with obsessive uncontrollable condition on the TELEVISION collection “Monk.”

“I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now,” he claimed. “Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

Now recovered, Shalhoub continues to be hunched down in New York City, he claimed. He joins city’s nighttime routine of applauding for the frontline employees.

“Time to go out and show our appreciation to all our heroes — the health care workers, the first responders. Let’s go. Stay safe and stay sane,” he claimed.